UAE weather: Expect hazy skies on Sunday

Rain to hit parts of the country today
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect skies to be hazy at times during the daytime on Sunday.
The National Center of Meteorology also predicts fair to partly cloudy skies in general, with a probability of convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during the daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
