UAE weather: Expect fair skies, humid night on Saturday

UAE residents can look forward to fair skies, partly cloudy at times, on Saturday as the country steps into the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The National Center of Meteorology also predicts that it will be humid by night and early Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during daytime.
Waters will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
