UAE weather: Expect dusty skies, increase in temperature

Low clouds to appear by morning

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 6:36 AM

UAE residents can expect dusty skin on Friday, with an increase in temperatures.

The National Center of Meteorology also predicts that low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.