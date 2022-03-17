UAE weather: Expect drop in temperature, blowing sand

Temperatures expected to increase today.
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect a significant decrease in temperature on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts that fresh to strong winds, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand.
Suspended dust will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
The sea will be rough to very rough in Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.
