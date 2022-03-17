UAE weather: Expect drop in temperature, blowing sand

Fresh to strong winds, especially over the sea

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 6:47 AM

UAE residents can expect a significant decrease in temperature on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology also predicts that fresh to strong winds, especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Suspended dust will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas.

The sea will be rough to very rough in Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

