UAE weather: Expect dip in temperature, dusty skies

Winds could cause blowing sand over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 6:31 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 9:24 AM

Temperatures in the UAE will decrease noticeably on Wednesday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the dip will be noticeable over western and coastal areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies being dusty at times.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.

Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.