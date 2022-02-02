UAE weather: Expect dip in temperature, dusty skies

Cold and cloudy forecast for today.
Temperatures in the UAE will decrease noticeably on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the dip will be noticeable over western and coastal areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies being dusty at times.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.
Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
