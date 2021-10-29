UAE weather: Expect cloudy to hazy skies, humid night

Light to moderate winds to offer respite

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 8:22 AM

UAE residents can expect cloudy weather to prevail on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Low clouds will appear eastward.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Also, expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.