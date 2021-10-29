UAE weather: Expect cloudy to hazy skies, humid night

The temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect cloudy weather to prevail on Friday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Low clouds will appear eastward.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Also, expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Weather1 week ago
Residents can expect reduced visibility until 8.30am
Weather1 week ago
Expect windy day, humid night
Weather1 week ago
Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather2 weeks ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather2 weeks ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather2 weeks ago