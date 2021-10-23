UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night

(M. Sajjad)

Dubai - Probability of mist formation over some internal areas

By Web Report Published: Sat 23 Oct 2021, 6:37 AM

Residents can expect skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over some eastern and western areas.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with the probability of mist formations over some internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Seas will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.