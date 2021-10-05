UAE weather: Expect cloudy, hazy skies, daytime winds

Dubai - NCM predicts slight seas

UAE residents can expect generally cloudy weather on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, will prevail, with some clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

Residents can also look forward to light to moderate winds, freshening at times. It will be humid by night and early Wednesday morning, some coastal and internal areas.

Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.