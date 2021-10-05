UAE weather: Expect cloudy, hazy skies, daytime winds

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect generally cloudy weather on Tuesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, will prevail, with some clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.
Residents can also look forward to light to moderate winds, freshening at times. It will be humid by night and early Wednesday morning, some coastal and internal areas.
Seas are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago