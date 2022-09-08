UAE weather: Dusty to partly cloudy, temperature to reach 45°C

Light to moderate wind is expected

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:26 AM

The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country by morning, and convective clouds may form in these parts by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds are expected, freshening at times and causing blowing sand and suspended dust during the daytime.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 41°C and 40°C respectively.

The highest temperature across the UAE will be 45°C.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.