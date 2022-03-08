UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for parts of the country on Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to hit 30°C today
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty and cloudy in parts of the country with a chance of rain, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas, maybe associated with light rainfall.
There will be a gradual increase in temperatures.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over some exposed areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
