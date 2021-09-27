UAE weather: Dusty, partly cloudy forecast for Monday

Dubai - It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.

By Web Report Published: Mon 27 Sep 2021, 6:34 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloud on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty -- becoming fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the mountains eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Fresh to moderate winds becoming light by night.

The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate gradually by noon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.