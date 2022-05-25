Enjoy our faster App experience
UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Wednesday, temperature to drop

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 6:42 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty on Wednesday with a drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty with another decrease in temperatures.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea causing suspended and blowing dust during the day.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in Oman Sea.


