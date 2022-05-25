UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Wednesday, temperature to drop

KT/Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 6:42 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty on Wednesday with a drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea causing suspended and blowing dust during the day.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in Oman Sea.