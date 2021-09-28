UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Tuesday with a chance of rain in parts of the country

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime -- with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago