UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country

Light to moderate winds are expected
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy in general. Some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.
Mercury is expected to rise to 40°C in parts of the country.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Light to moderate winds are expected
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures are expected to hit 30°C today
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
Police warn motorists to follow reduced speed limit
Weather1 week ago
The weather will continue to be cloudy and cool.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday.
Weather2 weeks ago
Up to 6ft waves to hit the coast until 6am on Tuesday.
Weather2 weeks ago
Light rain may fall by Tuesday morning accompanied with another decrease in temperature
Weather2 weeks ago