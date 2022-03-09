UAE weather: Dusty forecast for today, mercury to hit 40°C in parts of the country

Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 6:17 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy in general. Some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Mercury is expected to rise to 40°C in parts of the country.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.