UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Thursday

Temperatures to gradually increase.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and dusty on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.