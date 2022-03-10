UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Thursday

Temperatures expected to decrease.
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and dusty on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Chance of fog or mist at night and Monday morning.
Light to moderate winds are expected
Temperatures are expected to hit 30°C today
Light to moderate winds
Police warn motorists to follow reduced speed limit
The weather will continue to be cloudy and cool.
Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday.
