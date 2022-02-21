UAE weather: Dusty forecast for Monday with a drop in temperatures

Light to moderate winds expected
The weather in UAE will be dusty and cloudy on Monday with a drop in temperature in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Northern areas, with a decrease in temperatures.
Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea causing suspended and blowing dust and sand -- reducing the horizontal visibility over some exposed areas.
A weather alert has been issued till 6am on Tuesday. Fresh winds to reach up to 40kmph and rough sea with up to 6ft waves in the Arabian Gulf -- from 6:00am today until 6:00am on February 22.
