UAE weather: Dusty day ahead, with a chance of rain

Watch: UAE police, firefighters rescue children, drive through floods after rains batter country
New video shows heroic officers wading through thigh-high water in tireless efforts to combat floods
The weather in the UAE today will be usty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of formation of rainy convective clouds eastward by afternoon extending to some internal and southern areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 43°C and 42°C, respectively.
Some areas, roads, tourist attractions closed off for safety after floods trigger flurry of official warnings
Many Fujairah residents have lost electricity connection in their homes too
Motorists are advised only to use the route in cases of extreme necessity
The National Centre of Meteorology has asked residents to remain cautious
Dramatic new videos show raging waters in parts of Ras Al Khaimah
Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature