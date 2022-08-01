UAE weather: Dusty day ahead, with a chance of rain

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times

By Web Desk Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 6:34 AM

The weather in the UAE today will be usty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of formation of rainy convective clouds eastward by afternoon extending to some internal and southern areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh and strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 43°C and 42°C, respectively.