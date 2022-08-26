UAE weather: Dusty, cooler day ahead; temperatures fall

It will also be humid with levels ranging from 20 to 85 per cent
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds southward by afternoon.
The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 10 to 60 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing and suspended dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
