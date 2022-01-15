UAE weather: Dusty, cloudy forecast for Saturday with a chance of rain

The NCM also predicts chances of fog formations
The weather in UAE will be cloudy and dusty on Saturday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy gradually by afternoon and evening especially over some eastern, northern areas, island and over the sea with a chance of rainfall.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds.
Sea will be moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
