UAE weather: Dusty and cloudy, temperatures to reach 44°C

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be dusty in general according to the National Centre of Meterology.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in the eastern part of the UAE by afternoon. These may also extend towards interior and southern areas.
Temperatures in the capital will reach a high of 44°C and a low of 34°C. Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 35°C.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
