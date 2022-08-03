UAE weather: Dusty and cloudy, temperatures to reach 44°C

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be dusty in general according to the National Centre of Meterology.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in the eastern part of the UAE by afternoon. These may also extend towards interior and southern areas.

Temperatures in the capital will reach a high of 44°C and a low of 34°C. Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 35°C.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.