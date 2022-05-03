UAE weather: Dust alert issued; mercury drops to 24ºC

Partly cloudy, dusty conditions in some areas
Weather1 week ago
Strong winds are kicking up dust in different parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM issued an alert, saying 40kmph winds will stir up dust, reducing visibility to less than 2,000 metres over some areas. The alert is on till 6pm today evening.
Temperatures may dip to 24ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Mercury in the capital may rise to 35ºC.
Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Partly cloudy, dusty conditions in some areas
Weather1 week ago
There will be light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures are also expected to drop
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels are expected to rise during the day
Weather1 week ago
Police urge motorists to exercise caution and abide by the changing speed limits
Weather1 week ago
Police reduce speed limit to 80kmph on select roads amid low visibility
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning
Weather2 weeks ago