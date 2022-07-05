UAE weather: Dust alert issued, cloudy day ahead

Some clouds may appear over the mountains by today afternoon
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon with a probability of rainfall.
Fresh winds will blow with speeds reaching 40 km/hr causing blowing dust. This may reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 2,000m at times over some northern and eastern areas till 10am today.
Temperatures are expected to rise. The highest temperature in Dubai will be 41ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 38ºC.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night in the Oman Sea.
