UAE weather: Dubai Police issue advisory for motorists

Drivers urged to keep sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road

Photo: Rahul Gajjar

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 2:56 PM

The Dubai Police General Command issued an advisory on Monday urging road users to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and reduce speeds while driving during unstable weather conditions.

Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police, asked motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, breaks, windshield wipers, and lights before the trip.

He also reminded road users to avoid sudden stops and changing lanes without indicating.

He urged motorists to keep a sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from taking pictures or using handheld phones when driving.

The acting director of Traffic Police in Dubai also appealed to the public to reduce the speed, especially on U-turns, lower grounds and open roads, and watch out for potential water ponds. He advised road users to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travels accordingly.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com