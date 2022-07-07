UAE weather: Dip in temperature, chance of rainfall

Chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
There will be a highly anticipated country-wide dip in temperature on Thursday.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts a chance of rainfall over some internal and coastal areas, cooling the UAE. Skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy in general.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, may cause blowing dust and sand.
Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, maybe rough at times, in the Oman Sea.
