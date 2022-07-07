UAE weather: Dip in temperature, chance of rainfall

Winds may cause blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 6:32 AM

There will be a highly anticipated country-wide dip in temperature on Thursday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts a chance of rainfall over some internal and coastal areas, cooling the UAE. Skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy in general.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, may cause blowing dust and sand.

ALSO READ:

Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, maybe rough at times, in the Oman Sea.