UAE weather: Country to experience rainfall over coming days

Skies will be cloudy, with a continued decrease in temperatures

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 8:19 AM

The UAE is under the influence of an extension of low pressure from the East, associated with humid eastern winds, with the extension of an upper air low pressure from the north, accompanied by a cold air mass, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

In its new weather report, the NCM said with the presence of the Eastern Mountains. Clouds will form over the East and North, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands.

"On Sunday, some clouds will form eastward and far northward of the country, with the probability of rainfall," said the report.

"The upper air low pressure will deepen over the country on Monday and Tuesday, increasing the amount of clouds over some areas, especially the eastern and northern regions, extending to the sea and some coastal areas and islands, associated with rainfall."

ALSO READ:

On Wednesday, the impact of the low pressure over the country will recede, as the number of clouds will decrease, with the continuation of low clouds appearances over some eastern and coastal areas and islands, with the probability of light rain during the daytime and the weather will become partly cloudy in the evening.

The NCM said the winds on Wednesday would be light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea and with convective clouds.

"Temperature will decrease. The sea will be rough at times especially westward and with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman," said forecasters.

As for Thursday, the low pressure will move towards the East, away from the country, so the weather will become stable and mild in general, and partly cloudy to fair and humid at night and the next early morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation. The sea will be slight in general in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com