UAE weather: Cool, rainy forecast for Monday

Chance of rainfall over some areas especially northern, eastern and coastal areas.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 6:46 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some areas especially northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Rain hit parts of the country early Monday morning, including Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah:

The #cloud_seeding tag in NCM's tweets suggested that the ongoing cloud seeding programme was behind the recent rains in parts of the country.

Temperatures will decrease.

Moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea.