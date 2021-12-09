UAE weather: Cool, cloudy forecast for Thursday

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 6:44 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.