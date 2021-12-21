UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Tuesday

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist .
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and humid by night on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general.
Weather2 weeks ago
Chance of rain by Tuesday morning.
Weather2 weeks ago
Cooler days are well and truly here
Weather2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The lowest temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The weather will be stable and mild in general.
Weather2 weeks ago
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Weather2 weeks ago