UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Tuesday

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 6:44 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and humid by night on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.