UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Monday

The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater
Weather6 days ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation especially Westward.
Winds will be light to moderate.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater
Weather6 days ago
Ras Al Khaimah Police rescues driver stuck on the roof of a submerged car
Weather6 days ago
Maintenance people report a dramatic rise in calls from distressed tenants since the onset of the new year
Weather6 days ago
Drivers urged to keep sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road
Weather6 days ago
The NCM reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Weather6 days ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
The spate of rainy weather will continue until Thursday
Weather1 week ago
The UAE has been seeing incessant rains over the past three days
Weather1 week ago