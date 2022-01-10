UAE

UAE weather: Cool and cloudy forecast for Monday

Temperature to drop to 6°C.

KT file
By Web Desk

Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 6:33 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general. 

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation especially Westward. 

Winds will be light to moderate. 

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.


