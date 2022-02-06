UAE weather: Cold, foggy forecast for coming days

Dusty, windy weather to prevail during the week.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 7:38 AM

UAE residents can expect cold and foggy weather over the coming days, according to the national Met department.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said Sunday will be humid by morning over some internal areas especially Eastern areas, and dusty and partly cloudy with a significant decrease in temperature.

Winds will be moderate to fresh northwesterly and strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds of up to 55kmph.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman sea.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will tend to be cold during the daytime and cold by night, with fair to partly cloudy, dusty weather at times during the daytime.

Residents can expect moderate to fresh Northwesterly and strong winds at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust during daytime, with speeds of 20-30kmph reaching 55 kmph.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

The weather on Wednesday will be humid with probability of fog or mist by morning over some Northern and Eastern internal areas – fair to partly cloudy – temperatures tend to increase gradually.

There will be fresh Northwesterly Westward winds over the sea by morning becoming moderate to light in general -- with speeds reaching 40kmph. The sea will be rough especially westward becoming moderate gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea, according to the NCM.

Thursday will see fog and mist by morning over some internal and coastal areas with a rise in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly, with speeds reaching up to 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

