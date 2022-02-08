UAE weather: Cold and dusty forecast for Tuesday

Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 6:28 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be dusty and cold on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty to partly cloudy in general -- cold during the daytime and by night.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.

Winds will be moderate to fresh -- strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand -- wind speeds will gradually decrease by night and Wednesday morning.

A rough seas alert has been issued in Oman Sea with offshore waves reaching up to 7ft.