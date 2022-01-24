UAE

UAE weather: Cold and cloudy forecast for Monday

Fog alert issued for parts of the country.

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 6:19 AM

The weather in UAE will be cold and cloudy on Monday with fog in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some  internal and coastal areas. 

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.


