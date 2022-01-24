UAE weather: Cold and cloudy forecast for Monday

Mercury could dip to 5°C in some areas
The weather in UAE will be cold and cloudy on Monday with fog in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
