UAE weather: Cloudy, rainy forecast for parts of the country on Monday

Temperatures expected to decrease.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:22 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast or today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a probability of rainfall over some Northern and Eastern areas.

Temperatures will tend to decrease.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds and fresh at times especially over the sea.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.