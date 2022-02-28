UAE weather: Cloudy, rainy forecast for parts of the country on Monday

Humidity is also set to increase later in the day
The weather in UAE will be cloudy with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast or today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a probability of rainfall over some Northern and Eastern areas.
Temperatures will tend to decrease.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds and fresh at times especially over the sea.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Humidity is also set to increase later in the day
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a red alert
Light to moderate winds to further cool climes
Speed reduction system has been activated on several key roads
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and reduce their speed where required.
The sea will be rough, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
There will be a significant decrease in temperatures
Cloudy skies expected
