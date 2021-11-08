UAE weather: Cloudy, rainy forecast for parts of the country

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 6:33 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Monday with a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall over northern, eastern areas and islands.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.