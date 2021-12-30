UAE weather: Cloudy forecast with chance of rain on Thursday

Active winds may cause reduced active winds in some western areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 6:47 AM

UAE residents will wake up to a cloudy morning on Thursday and expect the day to remain pleasant.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) there is a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40 km/hr, which will cause blowing dust reducing visibility at times over some Western areas till 12:00.

Weather remains 'partly cloudy to cloudy at times' throughout the day.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds. The sea will be slight to moderate and become rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 29.2°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 15:45 UAE Local Time.

Abu Dhabi temperature is forecast to reach 25°C today, and Dubai will see temperature reach 26°C maximum.