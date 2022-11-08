UAE weather: Cloudy day ahead, temperatures to drop to 17ºC

Temperatures in the country could be as low as 16ºC
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
It will be cloudy at times over some Eastern and Northern areas. There is a chance of rainfall.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and in 35ºC Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 17ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times Northward, will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 35km/hr.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
