UAE weather: Chances of rain, cloudy skies on Saturday

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:33 AM

UAE residents can look forward to the possibility of rainfall over some areas on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, with a chance of rainfall, especially over northern and eastern areas and islands.

ALSO READ:

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formations.

Residents can also expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times, with clouds.