UAE weather: Chances of light rain, partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 6:23 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and Northern areas. There may be light rain by night.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Southwesterly becoming Northwesterly winds, fresh at times, will blow with a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 35km/hr.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: