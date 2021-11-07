UAE weather: Chance of rainfall, cloudy skies

Light to moderate winds to offer respite
UAE residents can expect a chance of rainfall on Sunday.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, with a probability of rain, especially over islands and some northern and eastern areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, there will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
The weather forecast for Wednesday is fair to partly cloudy.
Temperature to dip across the country this week.
Fog alert issued for parts of the country on Monday morning.
Light to moderate winds
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas
