UAE weather: Chance of rainclouds again on Thursday

NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:22 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:35 AM

There will be a chance of convective rainclouds again on Thursday after heavy showers the day before.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts these formations will occur over some Eastern and Western areas during the daytime, with a gradual increase in temperatures.

There will also be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. These will be fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

Waters will be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.