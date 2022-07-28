UAE weather: Chance of rainclouds again on Thursday

Blowing dust and sand to reduce visibility
There will be a chance of convective rainclouds again on Thursday after heavy showers the day before.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts these formations will occur over some Eastern and Western areas during the daytime, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
There will also be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds. These will be fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Waters will be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
