UAE weather: Chance of rain, rise in temperature

Winds to cause blowing dust, sand

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 6:40 AM

There is a chance of rain in the UAE on Wednesday, with a gradual increase in temperature.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, some convective cloud formations Eastward in the afternoon may be associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.