UAE weather: Chance of rain, rise in temperature

Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon with a probability of rainfall
There is a chance of rain in the UAE on Wednesday, with a gradual increase in temperature.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, some convective cloud formations Eastward in the afternoon may be associated with rainfall.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, will cause blowing dust and sand.
Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf
A fog alert has also been issued
Temperatures will gradually decrease over western coastal areas
Mercury to hit a maximum of 43.8°C and a minimum of 29.1°C
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal, internal locations
Light chance of mist formation over some areas
Light to moderate winds to offer some respite during daytime