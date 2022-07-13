UAE

UAE weather: Chance of rain, rise in temperature

Winds to cause blowing dust, sand

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 6:40 AM

There is a chance of rain in the UAE on Wednesday, with a gradual increase in temperature.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, some convective cloud formations Eastward in the afternoon may be associated with rainfall.

ALSO READ:

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.


