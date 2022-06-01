UAE weather: Chance of rain over some areas

Light to moderate winds to cause blowing sand

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 6:30 AM

The UAE may see some rainfall on Wednesday, with the chance of convective formations eastward extending to some internal areas by afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects skies to be fair in general. and partly cloudy Eastward and dusty at times during daytime.

Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh at times, will cause blowing dust and sand over some areas, especially with clouds.

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.