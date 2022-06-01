UAE weather: Chance of rain over some areas

Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather1 week ago
The UAE may see some rainfall on Wednesday, with the chance of convective formations eastward extending to some internal areas by afternoon.
The National Centre of Meteorology expects skies to be fair in general. and partly cloudy Eastward and dusty at times during daytime.
Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh at times, will cause blowing dust and sand over some areas, especially with clouds.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather1 week ago
Wave height will reach 6 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres
Weather1 week ago
Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather1 week ago
Everything you need to know about the phenomenon and its health hazards
Weather1 week ago
Severe sandstorm in parts of the Gulf disrupts air travel this week
Weather1 week ago