UAE weather: Chance of rain clouds, says authority

Winds to cause blowing dust over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 6:15 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 6:23 AM

Parts of the UAE may see some rainy convective cloud formations on Thursday.

The National Center of Meteorology expects these formations will occur eastward by afternoon.

Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy Eastward, dusty at times during the daytime.

It will also be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds freshening at times will cause blowing dust over some areas, especially with clouds.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.