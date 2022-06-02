UAE weather: Chance of rain clouds, says authority

Temperatures will be as high as 40ºC, today
Parts of the UAE may see some rainy convective cloud formations on Thursday.
The National Center of Meteorology expects these formations will occur eastward by afternoon.
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy Eastward, dusty at times during the daytime.
It will also be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds freshening at times will cause blowing dust over some areas, especially with clouds.
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
