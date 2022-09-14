UAE weather: Chance of rain, police issue fog alert

Convective clouds may form over the eastern parts of the country
UAE residents can expect a foggy morning on Wednesday as Abu Dhabi Police issue a fog alert.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a probability of some rainy convective cloud formations Eastward by afternoon.
It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formations.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent
Visibility will be reduced in some coastal and internal areas, says NCM
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent
Authorities warn motorists of reduced visibility due to fog formation from 11pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday
Police have also urged motorists to exercise caution