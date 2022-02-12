UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall, strong winds

Cloudy skies expected

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 6:30 AM Last updated: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 6:42 AM

UAE may receive some light rainfall by Sunday morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the country will see fair to partly cloudy and cloudy skies at times over some coastal and northern areas by night.

There will also be light to moderate winds, which will gradually be fresh by evening and strong at times over the sea.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be slight to moderate, gradually becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.