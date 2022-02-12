UAE weather: Chance of light rainfall, strong winds

Throwback video shows how sheets of white covered UAE’s highest peak as temperatures dipped to lowest ever: -5.7°C
Weather1 week ago
UAE may receive some light rainfall by Sunday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the country will see fair to partly cloudy and cloudy skies at times over some coastal and northern areas by night.
There will also be light to moderate winds, which will gradually be fresh by evening and strong at times over the sea.
The sea will be slight to moderate, gradually becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
