UAE weather: Chance of light rain over some areas, dusty skies

The weather will continue to be cloudy and cool.
Weather1 week ago
There may be light rain over some areas in the UAE on Saturday.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts dust and partly cloudy skies at times, especially over some coastal and northern areas bringing light rainfall.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning. Light to moderate winds, frehshening at times, could cause blowing sand.
Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
