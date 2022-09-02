UAE weather: Brace for a foggy night, morning

Authorities warn motorists of reduced visibility due to fog formation from 11pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 8:36 PM

After a monster fog in the morning, the UAE authorities have warned residents of a foggy night on Saturday until Sunday morning.

In an alert issued on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said horizontal visibility would be affected in various parts of the country from 11pm on Friday to 8.30am on Saturday due to fog formation. It said the intensity of the fog formation might be stronger in some interior and coastal areas.

The authority urged road users and motorists to take precautions and follow traffic instructions to ensure safety. In a separate alert, the Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

ALSO READ:

In the morning on Friday, UAE residents woke up to a monster fog that blanketed the country in the early hours. Visibility was affected across the UAE, from Al Ain to Ras Al Khaimah.

In its climate report for September released on Thursday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said temperatures will start to drop this month, particularly at night.

“The gradual weakening of the Indian monsoon depression means desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively fresh winds causing dust, with poor horizontal visibility at times,” said the NCM report.

“There remains a chance of the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain and thunder in the eastern parts of the county. These may extend to internal areas, causing rain at different intensities.”