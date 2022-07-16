UAE weather: Blowing dust and sand to reduce visibility in parts of country

Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Meteorological Centre says.
There is a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon.
Temperatures will go as high as 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand. This will reduce horizontal visibility.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
