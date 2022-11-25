UAE weather: Authorities ready to deal with rainy season, adverse conditions

Visibility is set to drop over some coastal and internal areas from 2am until 9am
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday, announced the full preparedness and readiness of all concerned authorities in dealing with the rainy season and weather changes.
NCEMA noted that all relevant authorities are prepared to deal with the different weather conditions.
A joint evaluation team has been formed from concerned authorities to evaluate, follow-up and ensure effective response in affected areas.
