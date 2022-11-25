UAE weather: Authorities ready to deal with rainy season, adverse conditions

Evaluation team formed to ensure effective response in affected areas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 8:15 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 8:16 PM

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday, announced the full preparedness and readiness of all concerned authorities in dealing with the rainy season and weather changes.

NCEMA noted that all relevant authorities are prepared to deal with the different weather conditions.

A joint evaluation team has been formed from concerned authorities to evaluate, follow-up and ensure effective response in affected areas.

