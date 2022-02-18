UAE weather: Authorities issue fog alert; speed limit reduced on key roads

Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Authorities are urging motorists to drive carefully, as thick fog blankets parts of the UAE on Friday morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NMC) issued a red alert and warned of further deterioration in horizontal visibility in some internal areas until 9.30am on February 18.
As a result of the heavy fog, the Abu Dhabi Police have asked motorists to exercise caution and abide by the reduced speed limits displayed on electronic information boards in the Emirate. The speed limit has been reduced to 80km/hr on two Abu Dhabi-Al Ain roads.
Temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side on Friday, dropping as low as 12°C in Al Ruwais, 14°C in Abu Dhabi and 15°C in Dubai. Residents can also look forward to clear skies, with humidity ranging from 40 to 90 per cent.
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight both onshore and offshore in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Temperature to drop to a low of 5°C
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, windy weather to prevail during the week.
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, cloudy forecast for today.
Weather1 week ago
Humid by night over some areas
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather2 weeks ago
Throwback video shows how sheets of white covered UAE’s highest peak as temperatures dipped to lowest ever: -5.7°C
Weather2 weeks ago
It will be humid by night and early Friday morning
Weather2 weeks ago